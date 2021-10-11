Micki Grant: A Celebration of Life Allows Fans to Pay Tribute October 11

The memorial service also live streams from Riverside Church.

A memorial service for the late Micki Grant, celebrating her life and legacy as one of Broadway’s most influential voices in the second half of the 20th century, is presented October 11. Micki Grant: A Celebration of Life begins at 7 PM ET at the Riverside Church in New York City, with a live stream also available.

Ms. Grant passed away August 21, 2021, at the age of 92. She became the first woman to write the book, music, and lyrics of a Broadway musical with Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope. She scored Tony nominations for the book and score for the work and also was the first female composer to win a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. She later contributed songs to Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Working, the latter scoring her a third Tony nod.

OBITUARY: Micki Grant, Composer and Star of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope , Has Died at 92

The service is open to the public, with an RSVP required. Capacity is limited with COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks and masks in place. To register, click here .