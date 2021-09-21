Micki Grant: A Celebration of Life Will Allow Fans to Pay Tribute in NYC and From Home

A memorial service for the composer-performer will be held at Riverside Church.

A memorial service for the late Micki Grant will celebrate her life and legacy as one of Broadway’s most influential voices in the second half of the 20th century. Micki Grant: A Celebration of Life will be held on October 11 at 7 PM at the Riverside Church in New York City, with a live stream also available.

Ms. Grant passed away August 21, 2021, at the age of 92. She became the first woman to write the book, music, and lyrics of a Broadway musical with Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope. She scored Tony nominations for the book and score for the work and also was the first female composer to win a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. She later contributed songs to Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Working, the latter scoring her a third Tony nod.

The service is open to the public, with an RSVP required. Capacity is limited with COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks and masks in place. To register, click here .