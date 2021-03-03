'Midnight, Not a Sound From the Stages': Kerry Ellis Records an Apt New Version of Cats Anthem 'Memory'

Jon Monie penned new lyrics to the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit to raise awareness about the struggling theatre industry.

Kerry Ellis, whose West End credits include Wicked, Oliver!, Les Misérables, and Cats, has recorded a version of the Cats anthem "Memory," featuring new lyrics by Jon Monie.

The recording of the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit, released to raise awareness of the current crisis facing the theatre industry, supports the charity Acting for Others and features references to English pantos, Shakespeare, Miss Saigon, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

An accompanying video (above) features images of empty theatres from across the U.K., captured by photographer Bill Ward for his Theatres in Danger project.

Writer Monie said in a statement, “Whilst the government’s recent announcements regarding the proposed return of live indoor performances are hugely welcome, fully reopened venues remain several months away at best. The theatre industry will be one of the very last to return to normal and people in all areas of the business are really struggling. But we are still here, waiting in the wings.”

The backing track was arranged by Ross O’Connor.

"Memory," recorded by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Elaine Paige, and Betty Buckley, features music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Trevor Nunn based on the poems of T.S. Eliot.

