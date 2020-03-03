Miguel Cervantes Takes on Title Role in Broadway's Hamilton Beginning March 3

The actor returns to the company after a long-running stint as Alexander Hamilton in Chicago.

Miguel Cervantes, a veteran of the recently closed Chicago production of Hamilton, returns to the Broadway company to play the title role full-time, beginning March 3 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Cervantes played the role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda first as an alternate in the Broadway cast before leading the Chicago company when the musical opened at the CIBC Theatre in September 2016. He continued in the Windy City through the musical's final performance January 5. His additional credits include If/Then and American Idiot.

The actor has made his voice heard off the stage, however, following the loss of his three-year-old daughter Adelaide, who was diagnosed with epilepsy as an infant. Through his daughter's fight, Cervantes and his wife Kelly have raised awareness and funds for the Chicago-based Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE).

The Broadway production also currently features Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, and Euan Morton as King George.