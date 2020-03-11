Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love Opens in London

The play is directed by Lyric Hammersmith Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan.

A London production of Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love opens March 11 at the Lyric Hammersmith, helmed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan. The play charts one couple’s journey over 40 years, from the Hippie era of free love to the beginning of the 21st century.

Starring in the play are Rachael Stirling (Labour of Love) as Sandra, Nicholas Burns (Ghost Stories) as Kenneth, Patrick Knowles (Two Noble Kinsmen at Royal Shakespeare Company) as Henry, Isabella Laughland (Either at Hampstead Theatre) as Rose, and Mike Noble (Punk Rock at Lyric Hammersmith) as Jamie.

The creative team includes costume and set designer Joanna Scotcher, lighting designer Paul Keogan, sound designer and composer Simon Slater, and casting director Sam Stevenson.

An Off-Broadway staging of Bartlett’s work played at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2016, starring Amy Ryan and Richard Armitage.

