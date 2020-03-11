Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love Opens in London

Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love Opens in London
By Dan Meyer
Mar 11, 2020
The play is directed by Lyric Hammersmith Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan.
Rachael Stirling in <i>Love, Love, Love</i> at Lyric Hammersmith in London.
Rachael Stirling in Love, Love, Love at Lyric Hammersmith in London. Helen Maybanks

A London production of Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love opens March 11 at the Lyric Hammersmith, helmed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan. The play charts one couple’s journey over 40 years, from the Hippie era of free love to the beginning of the 21st century.

Starring in the play are Rachael Stirling (Labour of Love) as Sandra, Nicholas Burns (Ghost Stories) as Kenneth, Patrick Knowles (Two Noble Kinsmen at Royal Shakespeare Company) as Henry, Isabella Laughland (Either at Hampstead Theatre) as Rose, and Mike Noble (Punk Rock at Lyric Hammersmith) as Jamie.

The creative team includes costume and set designer Joanna Scotcher, lighting designer Paul Keogan, sound designer and composer Simon Slater, and casting director Sam Stevenson.

An Off-Broadway staging of Bartlett’s work played at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2016, starring Amy Ryan and Richard Armitage.

Take a Look at Roundabout’s Love, Love, Love

Take a Look at Roundabout’s Love, Love, Love

The show began Off-Broadway September 22 with an opening night slated for October 19 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

9 PHOTOS
[0517]_Amy Ryan, Alex Hurt in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Amy Ryan and Alex Hurt Joan Marcus
[0552]_Zoe Kazan, Amy Ryan in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Zoe Kazan and Amy Ryan Joan Marcus
[0267]_Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Richard Armitage and Amy Ryan Joan Marcus
[0224]_Zoe Kazan, Ben Rosenfield in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Zoe Kazan and Ben Rosenfield Joan Marcus
[0200]_Ben Rosenfield, Zoe Kazan in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Ben Rosenfield and Zoe Kazan Joan Marcus
[0204]_Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan, Ben Rosenfield, Zoe Kazan in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan, Ben Rosenfield and Zoe Kazan Joan Marcus
[0098]_Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Richard Armitage and Amy Ryan Joan Marcus
[0038]_Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan, Alex Hurt in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Richard Armitage, Amy Ryan and Alex Hurt Joan Marcus
[0073]_Ben Rosenfield, Zoe Kazan, Richard Armitage in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Ben Rosenfield, Zoe Kazan and Richard Armitage Joan Marcus
