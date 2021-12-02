Mint Theater Will Return to Live Performance With D.H. Lawrence's The Daughter-in-Law

The Off-Broadway company will also offer a free stream of its 2018 production of Hindle Wakes.

Off-Broadway's Mint Theater will return to live performances with a new production of D.H. Lawrence's The Daughter-in-Law. Performances begin February 3, 2022, at New York City Center Stage II, with an opening night set for February 17. The limited engagement will run through March 20.

Mint, known for its mission of excavating long-forgotten works, originally produced The Daughter-in-Law in 2003—a production that remains one of the company's most successful with a four-month extension and two Drama Desk nominations. Lawrence penned the work—a story of a marriage strained by class conflict during the 1912 coal strike in Nottinghamshire—around 1913, but it was never produced in his lifetime; it was first appeared in print in a 1965 complete edition of Lawrence's plays. The world premiere stage production followed three years later at The Royal Court.

Martin Platt, director of the original Mint production and U.S. premiere, returns to helm the new staging, along with the 2003 creative team including set designer Bill Clarke, costume designer Holly Poe Durbin, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Lindsay Jones, and dialect coach Amy Stoller. Stephanie Klapper will serve as casting director.

Prior to the company's return to the stage, it will offer an on-demand, free stream of the archival recording of the 2018 production of Hindle Wakes by Stanley Houghton. The cast features Jeremy Beck, Rebecca Noelle Brinkley, Emma Geer, Jonathan Hogan, Sara Carolynn Kennedy, Ken Marks, Brian Reddy, Sandra Shipley, and Jill Tanner, under the helm of director Gus Kaikkonen. The play also deals with class struggles against the drama of an out-of-wedlock affair. The stream is available through December 26 at MintTheater.org.