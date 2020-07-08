Miriam Margolyes, Amit Shah, More Will Star in Virtual Production of Watching Rosie

Michael Fentiman will direct the short play for the U.K.'s Original Theatre Company.

BAFTA winner Miriam Margolyes (The Age of Innocence, The Real Marigold Hotel) will star in a free virtual production of Louise Coulthard's Watching Rosie for the U.K.'s Original Theatre Company.

Based on Coulthard's debut play, Cockamamy, the play will also feature Amit Shah (The Other One, Crashing) and playwright Coulthard. Michael Fentiman will direct, with editing by Tristan Shepherd and music by Barnaby Race.

Watching Rosie, a portrayal of experiencing dementia in lockdown, spotlights the bond between Alice (Margolyes) and her granddaughter Rosie (Coulthard) as they face change, confusion, and an unexpected arrival from Tesco.

Original Theatre Company Artistic Director Alastair Whatley said in a statement, “I greatly admired the play on stage and have really enjoyed working with Louise and Mike to develop it for online audiences. I am very proud of the Original Theatre team, who have kept working throughout lockdown, adapting and diversifying our work and, in so doing, reaching a brand new online audience which is extending all over the world.”

Watching Rosie will be released free of charge August 6 at OriginalTheatreOnline.com and will be available until September 30. Donations are encouraged in support of Dementia UK.

The online production of Watching Rosie is produced by Original Theatre Company.