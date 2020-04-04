Mirvish Extends Suspension of Performances in All Toronto Theatre, Affecting Hamilton, Come From Away, More

Mirvish Productions has further suspended performances in its four theatres in downtown Toronto—the Royal Alexandra, the Princess of Wales, the Ed Mirvish, and the CAA. The hiatus, initially announced March 14 to last through April 12, has been extended to June 30 at the earliest.

The closure impacts the following performances:

- The remainder of the run of Hamilton at the Ed Mirvish Theatre (discussions are in place to bring the tour to Toronto for a return engagement when feasible)

- The sit-down production of Come From Away at the Royal Alexandra Theatre (performances will resume upon the theatre's reopening)

- The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the CAA Theatre (the show intends to return in the fall)

- The national tour of Les Misérables, slated to play the Princess of Wales Theatre beginning June 16 (this engagement may be moved to a later time)

The original suspension had already halted or canceled engagements of Us/Them and The Boy Friend, as well as the national tour of Summer.

Ticket holders for performances scheduled to take place through the closure can use as a credit for towards a show in a later season, exchange tickets for an alternate show or gift card, or receive a refund. Click here for more information.

