Mirvish Suspends Performances in All Toronto Theatres; London Transfer of The Boy Friend Canceled

By Andrew Gans
Mar 14, 2020
Mirvish Productions operates four theatres in downtown Toronto: the Royal Alexandra, the Princess of Wales, the Ed Mirvish, and the CAA.
<i>The Boy Friend</i> at Menier Chocolate Factory
Mirvish Productions has suspended performances in its four theatres in downtown Toronto—the Royal Alexandra, the Princess of Wales, the Ed Mirvish, and the CAA—through April 12.

In a statement David Mirvish said, "Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Mirvish theatres will suspend performances, effective from the matinee today through Sunday, April 12. Regarding performances beyond April 12, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves."

The suspension will affect the productions of Hamilton, Come From Away, Summer, and Us/Them. Also, the transfer of the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend, which was scheduled to play March 29-May 5 at the Princess of Wales, has been canceled.

Ticket holders for performances scheduled to take place through April 12 can use as a credit for towards a show in the 2020-2021 Mirvish season, exchange tickets for an alternate show, or receive a refund. Click here for more information.

