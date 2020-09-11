Miscast Memory: Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle Sing 'If Momma Was Married' From Gypsy

Benefits and Galas   Miscast Memory: Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle Sing 'If Momma Was Married' From Gypsy
By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2020
 
Miscast20, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will be presented virtually September 13.

In the week leading up to MCC Theater's Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's gala featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, Playbill looks back at some of the most memorable moments of the annual fundraiser.

Watch Tony nominee Jonathan Groff and Tony winner Christian Borle perform "If Momma Was Married" from Gypsy at Miscast 2013. Groff takes on the role of Louise with Borle as June in the video above.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event will be presented virtually September 13 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned and will feature all-new performances, special guests, and more. A pre-show, featuring performances from past Miscast events and never-before-seen content, will begin at 7:45 PM.

Viewers can expect performances from Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and Adrienne Warren, as well as members of the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray.

Presenters include Jocelyn Bioh, Kenneth Cole, Esparza, Tony winner Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

