Mischief's Magic Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Groan Ups Will Tour U.K.

All three productions are scheduled to launch their tours this summer and continue through 2022.

Three Mischief Theatre productions will tour the U.K. this summer.

Magic Goes Wrong, created with Las Vegas magicians Penn & Teller, will open at Curve, Leicester July 16. The Play That Goes Wrong, which was seen on Broadway, will launch its fourth U.K. tour, opening at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury July 13. The West End comedy Groan Ups will open at Theatre Royal Bath August 12.

All three productions will tour through the autumn into 2022. Casting is yet to be announced.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

Heading out on its inaugural U.K. tour, Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. The show premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in December 2019, where it is set to resume performances in October. Written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, and Teller, the show is directed by Adam Meggido.

The long-running, Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong follows an amateur dramatics society as they attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery. The tour opens at Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, where it premiered in 2014. Written by Lewis, Sayer, and Shields, with original direction by Mark Bell, the touring production will be directed by Sean Turner.

Groan Ups, which premiered at the Vaudeville in September 2019, follows an unruly classroom of six year-olds as they journey through anarchic teenage life through to adulthood. Written by Lewis, Sayer, and Shields, the show is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward.

The Play That Goes Wrong Will Return to London's Duchess Theatre in June

Producer Kenny Wax says, "Our priority over the past year has been to help kick start the industry in any way we can, and we’re delighted to be mounting three Mischief shows on tour, working together with the regional venues to welcome audiences back into theatres nationwide. We hope to provide much needed work to the many actors, stage managers, technicians, and creatives who make up our freelance workforce, many of whom have not had paid work since last March."

Mischief’s other West End successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Mischief Movie Night.

Mischief’s tours are produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd.

