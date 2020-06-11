Missing Theatre? Listen to Bold New Plays on The Parsnip Ship

Started in 2016, Iyvon Edebiri's play podcast features new works by some of our most exciting playwrights.

Now in its fifth season, the play podcast The Parsnip Ship has been showcasing bold new plays by emerging and established playwrights since 2016. Featuring live music by local artists and recorded live with an audience in Brooklyn, each episode re-imagines the concept of the radio play with stories that explode notions of form and content, with a focus on diverse perspectives.

Some of the writers featured include Oscar nominee José Rivera (Marisol), Liz Morgan (Breaking and Entering), Stefani Kuo (Delicacy of a Puffin Heart), Chana Porter (Leap & The Net Will Appear), Andrew Rincón (I Wanna Fuck like Romeo and Juliet), Gina Femia (Allond(R)a), and Guadalís Del Carmen, whose play Bees and Honey was set to have its world premiere Off-Broadway this spring.

Directors on the show include Tonya Pinkins, Cezar Williams, Diane Chen, and David Mendizábal.

Following each play, The Parsnip Ship Artistic Director and host Iyvon Edebiri (winner of the 2019 Mark O’Donnell Prize) interviews the playwrights. The podcast company's team also includes Katy Donnellly, managing director, Todd Kirkland, digital operations director, Al Parker, artistic associate, Charlie Madison, development director, and Jesse Manning, consulting producer.

The Parsnip Ship is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast platforms, alongside all previous seasons. For more information visit TheParsnipship.com.