Misty Copeland, Tiler Peck, and Ballerinas Around the World Dance for COVID-19 Relief

Watch the stunning compilation video of the world’s premiere talents performing The Dying Swan.

American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland and her former colleague Joseph Phillips have teamed up to launch a new fundraiser known as Swans for Relief to support dancers worldwide suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copeland and 31 other female ballet dancers from companies around the globe filmed themselves performing Mikhail Fokine's Le Cygne (often referred to as The Dying Swan) from isolation. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the GoFundMe, which distributes dollars among the relief funds at individual dance companies. The distribution is managed by the non-profit Entertainment Industry Foundation.

“For us, the idea of 32 beautiful and strong women from different walks of life coming together to speak the common language of dance felt so unifying and empowering in these uncertain times,” their mission statement reads.

The Dying Swan features Stella Abrera, American Ballet Theatre; Precious Adams, English National Ballet; Nathalia Arja, Miami City Ballet; Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre; Skylar Brandt, American Ballet Theatre; Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theatre; Monike Cristina, Joburg Ballet; Ashley Ellis, Boston Ballet; Greta Elizondo, Compañia Nacional de Danza Mexico; Nikisha Fogo, Vienna State Ballet; Angelica Generosa, Pacific Northwest Ballet; Sarah Hay, freelance ballerina, U.S.; Francesca Hayward, The Royal Ballet; Robyn Hendricks, The Australian Ballet; Whitney Jensen, Norwegian National Ballet; Yuriko Kajiya, Houston Ballet; Maria Khoreva, Mariinsky Ballet; Ako Kondo, The Australian Ballet; Misa Kuranaga, San Francisco Ballet; Stephanie Kurlow, freelance ballerina, Australia; Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet; Ginett Moncho, Ballet Nacional de Cuba; Katherine Ochoa, Ballet Nacional de Cuba; Hannah O'Neill, Paris Opéra Ballet; Denise Parungao, Ballet Philippines; Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet; Tina Pereira, National Ballet of Canada; Ida Praetorius, Royal Danish Ballet; Jemima Reyes, Ballet Philippines; Ingrid Silva, Dance Theatre of Harlem; Bianca Teixeira, San Francisco Ballet; and Xu Yan, The National Ballet of China.

Both Copeland and Peck starred as Ivy in the 2014 revival of On The Town and continue to dance at American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet, respectively.

At the time of publication, the campaign had already raised over $40,000. Click here to donate.

