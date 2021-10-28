MJ Finds Its Little Michael(s) and Little Marlon Jackson for Broadway Premiere

The Michael Jackson-inspired musical begins previews December 6.

Two performers will alternate in the role of Little Michael when the bio-musical MJ begins on Broadway later this year. Walter Russell III from Harlem and Christian Wilson from Norfolk, Virginia, will rotate in the role of young Michael Jackson while Devin Trey Campbell of the Bronx will play Little Marlon Jackson.

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ starts previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre with an opening night set for February 1, 2022.

As previously announced , Myles Frost will make his Broadway debut as the King of Pop. Also in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson and Rob, with Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy and Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones and Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

WATCH: Meet Newcomer Myles Frost, Broadway's Michael Jackson

The musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the most popular songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ will feature sets by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.