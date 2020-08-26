Mj Rodriguez, Janet Mock, More Board HBO Adaptation of Between the World and Me

They join a cast that includes Phylicia Rashad, Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett, and Oprah Winfrey.

Pose star Mj Rodriguez (seen on stage in Rent, Runaways, and Little Shop of Horrors) has joined the cast of HBO's upcoming special Between the World and Me, based on the Ta-Nehisi Coates book that was later adapted for the stage at the Apollo Theater. As previously reported, the project will star Phylicia Rashad, Courtney B. Vance, Oprah Winfrey, and Angela Bassett. The company also includes new additions Janet Mock, Jharrel Jerome, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Jason Moran, Wendell Pierce, Kendrick Sampson, Yara Shahidi, and Michelle Wilson, plus Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Additional casting will be announced later. HBO’s adaptation of the piece, which explores the Black experience in America through the lens of a father writing to his teenage son, will feature elements from the Apollo’s 2018 staging, plus documentary footage from the performers’ homes and archival footage. Kamilah Forbes returns to direct.