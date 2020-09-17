MJ the Musical on Broadway, Alliance Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, More Host Video Auditions

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

2020 RADIO DRAMAS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.18.20)

FANNIE LOU HAMER: SPEAK ON IT!

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.18.20)

BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2020-21 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.21.20)

RFK

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.21.20)

ALLIANCE THEATRE 2020-21 SEASON

EQUITY PICTURE/RESUME REQUEST (DEADLINE 09.22.20)

THE CURRENT WAR

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.30.20)

TEN THOUSAND THINGS THEATER 2020-21 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.08.20)

MJ THE MUSICAL (YOUNG MICHAEL/YOUNG MARLON)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.09.20)

