MJ the Musical on Broadway, Alliance Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, More Host Video Auditions

MJ the Musical on Broadway, Alliance Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, More Host Video Auditions
By Playbill Staff
Sep 17, 2020
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

2020 RADIO DRAMAS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.18.20)

FANNIE LOU HAMER: SPEAK ON IT!
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.18.20)

BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2020-21 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.21.20)

RFK
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 09.21.20)

ALLIANCE THEATRE 2020-21 SEASON
EQUITY PICTURE/RESUME REQUEST (DEADLINE 09.22.20)

THE CURRENT WAR
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.30.20)

TEN THOUSAND THINGS THEATER 2020-21 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.08.20)

MJ THE MUSICAL (YOUNG MICHAEL/YOUNG MARLON)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.09.20)

