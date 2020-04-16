Moby-Dick Musical, Billy Porter-Helmed The Purists, More Earn 2020 Elliot Norton Award Nominations

The virtual ceremony will also present a posthumous Sustained Excellence honor to Boston stage veteran Johnny Lee Davenport.

The Boston Theater Critics Association, under the direction of President Joyce Kulhawik, has revealed the nominations for the 2020 Elliot Norton Awards. The 38th annual ceremony, set for May 11, will take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Among the front-runners is Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of Moby-Dick, which made its world premiere at Cambridge's American Repertory Theater last year, with seven nominations. Malloy and Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin were both recognized for their work, which marked a reunion for the pair at the venue after collaborating on Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The Huntington Theatre Company production of Dan McCabe's The Purists also earned seven nods, including one for its Tony-winning director, Billy Porter.

Additional artists to receive nominations include Tony winner Alice Ripley for her performance in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre, Kimberly Senior for her production of Sweat at the Huntington, and playwright Will Power for his Detroit Red at ArtsEmerson.

The ceremony will present a posthumous Sustained Excellence prize to Johnny Lee Davenport, a veteran Boston-based actor who died earlier this year, as well a special citation to Shear Madness, which ended its 40-year run at Charles Playhouse last month.

Outstanding Musical Production

Parade, Moonbox Productions

Moby-Dick, American Repertory Theater

Sunset Boulevard, North Shore Music Theatre

Caroline, or Change, Moonbox Productions

Pacific Overtures, Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Production, Large Theater

The Purists, Huntington Theatre Company

Sweat, Huntington Theatre Company

Detroit Red, ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater

Pass Over, SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective

The Children, SpeakEasy Stage Company

Cloud 9, The Nora

Cambodian Rock Band, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Vanity Fair, Underground Railway Theater

Outstanding Production, Small or Fringe Company

The Return, Israeli Stage

The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

The Ebonic Woman, Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans

The Seagull, Arlekin Players Theatre

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction, Large Theater

Rachel Chavkin, Moby-Dick

Billy Porter, The Purists

Kimberly Senior, Sweat

Lee Sunday Evans, Detroit Red

Kevin P. Hill, Sunset Boulevard

Outstanding Direction, Midsize Theater

Lee Mikeska Gardner, Cloud 9

Benny Sato Ambush, black odyssey boston

David R. Gammons, Vanity Fair

Marti Lyons, Cambodian Rock Band

Eric Tucker, The Crucible

Outstanding Direction, Small or Fringe Theater

Jason Modica, Parade

Danielle Fauteux Jacques, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Igor Golyak, The Stone

Igor Golyak, The Seagull

Guy Ben-Aharon, The Return

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor

Aaron Patterson, Parade

Nicholas Rodriguez, Sunset Boulevard

Rashed Alnuaimi, Oliver!

Tom Nelis, Moby-Dick

Peter Mill, The Rocky Horror Show

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actress

Yewande Odetoyinbo, Caroline, or Change

Alice Ripley, Sunset Boulevard

Katrina Z Pavao, Little Shop of Horrors

Haley K. Clay, Parade

Outstanding Actor, Large Theater

Will LeBow, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Morocco Omari, The Purists

Eric Berryman, Detroit Red

Outstanding Actor, Midsize Theater

Nathan Malin, Admissions

Kadahj Bennett, Pass Over

Hubens “Bobby” Cius, Pipeline

Brandon Greene, black odyssey boston

Albert Park, Cambodian Rock Band

Outstanding Actor, Small or Fringe Theater

Nael Nacer, The Return

Brooks Reeves, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Alexander Pobutsky, Hir

Seamus G. Doyle, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Minh-Anh Day, Wolf Play

Outstanding Actress, Large Theater

Analisa Velez, The Purists

Izzie Steele, The Purists

Nora Eschenheimer, Cymbeline

Jennifer Regan, Sweat

Tyla Abercrumbie, Sweat

Outstanding Actress, Midsize Theater

Cheryl McMahon, Admissions

Paula Plum, The Children

Ireon Roach, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

Karen MacDonald, The Children

Debra Wise, Vanity Fair

Outstanding Actress, Small or Fringe Theater

Darya Denisova, The Stone

Anne Gottlieb, The Seagull

Lily Kaufman, Cry It Out

Becca A. Lewis, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Philana Mia, The Return

Outstanding Ensemble, Large Theater

Moby-Dick, American Repertory Theater

The Purists, Huntington Theatre Company

Sweat, Huntington Theatre Company

Quixote Nuevo, Huntington Theatre Company

Sunset Boulevard, North Shore Music Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble, Midsize Theater

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, SpeakEasy Stage Company

Cloud 9, The Nora

Choir Boy, SpeakEasy Stage Company

black odyssey boston, Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Pipeline, The Nora and WAM Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble, Small or Fringe Theater

The Ebonic Woman, Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans

Parade, Moonbox Productions

The Seagull, Arlekin Players Theatre

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Apollinaire Theatre Company

The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding New Script

The Purists by Dan McCabe

Moby-Dick by Dave Malloy

Wolf Play by Hansol Jung

The Ebonic Woman by Ryan Landry

Detroit Red by Will Power

Outstanding Design, Large Theater

Moby-Dick, American Repertory Theater

Scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, puppet design by Eric F. Avery, wig, hair and make-up design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt

Sunset Boulevard, North Shore Music Theatre

Scenic design by Kyle Dixon, costume design by Anthony Powell and Kelly Baker, lighting design by Jose Santiago, wig and hair design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt

Detroit Red, ArtsEmerson

Scenic and costume design by Adam Rigg, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Ari Herzig

Sweat, Huntington Theatre Company

Scenic design by Cameron Anderson, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by D.M. Wood, sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca

Quixote Nuevo, Huntington Theatre Company

Scenic design by Takeshi Kata; costume design by Rachel Anne Healy; lighting design by Brian J. Lilienthal; sound design by David R. Molina

Outstanding Design, Midsize Theater

Vanity Fair, Underground Railway Theater

Scenic design by David R. Gammons; costume design by Leslie Held; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg; sound design by David Wilson; properties coordinated by Ciara McAloon

black odyssey boston, Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Scenic design by Jon Savage, costume design by Nadine Grant, lighting design by Aja M. Jackson, sound design by Dewey Dellay, property design by Elizabeth Rocha

Cloud 9, The Nora

Scenic design by Allison Olivia Choat, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Whitney Brady-Guzmán, sound design by David Bryan Jackson, property design by Stef Tivan

Pass Over, SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Scenic design by Baron E. Pugh, costume design by Chelsea Kerl, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Anna Drummond

The Cake, Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Scenic design by Matt Whiton, costume design by Charles Schoonmaker, lighting design by Aja M. Jackson, sound design by Arshan Gailus

Outstanding Design, Small or Fringe Theater

Parade, Moonbox Productions

Scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Chelsea Kerl, lighting design by Steve Shack, sound design by Elizabeth Cahill, hair and wig design by Peter Mill

The Seagull, Arlekin Players Theatre

Scenic design by Nikolay Simonov, costume design by Nastya Bugaeva, lighting design by Jeff Adelberg

The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

Stage design by David R. Gammons, costume design by Nastya Bugaeva, lighting design by Jeff Adelberg, videos designed by Vladimir Gusev

Vietgone, Company One Theatre

Scenic and projection design by Izmir Ickbal costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny, lighting design by Jennifer Fok, sound design by Aubrey Dube, properties by Kelly Smith

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Apollinaire Theatre Company

Set/lighting design by Danielle Fauteux Jacques, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, sound design by David Reiffel

Outstanding Musical Direction

Catherine Stornetta, Parade

David Freeman Coleman, Choir Boy

Dan Rodriguez, Caroline, or Change

Milton Granger, Sunset Boulevard

Or Matias, Moby-Dick