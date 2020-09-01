Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson Will Return to The Last Five Years in London

A revised socially distant staging will begin at Southwark Playhouse this fall.

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will once again step into the shoes of Cathy and Jamie, respectively, when The Last Five Years re-opens at the Southwark Playhouse October 1. The stage alums were starring in the production when it shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously announced, the Jason Robert Brown musical is being re-staged with socially distant measures, including the use of plexiglass between performers and audiences and a reduced seating capacity.

The entire creative team has returned for the updated engagement, including director Jonathan O’Boyle and choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane. Set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, and sound designer Adam Fisher, musical director George Dyer, casting director Jane Deitch, deputy stage manager Lara Mattison, and assistant stage manager Grace Currie round out the team.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical’s structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse—from the end of their turbulent relationship—while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.