Monotony: The Musical Podcast Will Be Released Tax Day

The new musical, featuring 25 original songs, has a book and lyrics by Sarah Luery and music by Jared Chance Taylor.

The perhaps timely Monotony: The Musical, a full-length musical featuring 25 original songs, will be released as a podcast on tax day, April 15.

The podcast features Alden Bettencourt as Herbert Handler III, Jon Gibson as Theodore McGiver, Kelsey Ann Sutton as Marnee McDougal, Tod Macofsky as Mr. McGiver and The Bear, Alixandree Antoine as Ms. McDougal and Kyle, Ahamed Weinberg as Herbert Handler Sr. and Bode, David Castillo as Frank Collins and Trey, Pat Regan as Deacon, Evan Allgood as Thomas, and Karen Trachtenberg as Lucinda.

The new musical, with a book and lyrics by Sarah Luery and music by Jared Chance Taylor, concerns Herbert Handler III, a timid accountant who longs to be free of his day job but is terrified to quit for fear of disappointing his deceased father. Still, he can't help but admire the bravery of his boss’ cute son, Theo, who lives life on his own terms.

"I’m obsessed with live theatre, but due to cost and logistics, I end up experiencing most theatre at my desk, listening to cast albums throughout my workday," Luery said in a statement. "And with Monotony taking place in an office, and dealing with themes such as how to balance making a living and making art, Jared and I thought it seemed kind of fitting for Monotony to be a musical that people can experience while working away at their own day jobs and passion projects."

Kathy Coombs is the dramaturg for the new musical.

