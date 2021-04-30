Montego Glover and Quentin Earl Darrington Star in Beyond the Veil April 30

Off-Broadway News   Montego Glover and Quentin Earl Darrington Star in Beyond the Veil April 30
By Dan Meyer
Apr 30, 2021
 
The ghost thriller is part of Resounding’s NYC in-person residency.
Tony nominee Montego Glover and Broadway alum Quentin Earl Darrington star in Resounding’s drive-in theatre production of Beyond the Veil at Radial Park in NYC April 30–May 1 at 8 PM ET.

A ghost thriller by Steve Wargo, the play stars Glover (Memphis, Hamilton) as Rebecca, a spiritualist medium determined to bring justice to the dead, and Darrington (Cats, Once on This Island) as the Narrator, a small-town doctor wracked with grief and beset by spectral visitations.

The crowd at Radial Park
The crowd at Radial Park Tricia Baron

The cast also features Alyssa Fox as Mother, Siho Ellsmore as Miriam, Mary Jo McConnell as Cora, and John Stimac as Father. Wargo directs the play, with sound design by Josh Samuels.

Audiences are able to take in performances at Radial Park in their own vehicles or at reserved, socially distanced picnic tables; atmospheric projections will be seen on Radial Park's screen. There is also the option of listening remotely via live audio stream.

Additional productions as part of Resounding’s month-long residency include the Rob McClure-led Treasure Island (May 14–15) and Triassic Parq: The Musical (May 21–23), featuring members of the original Off-Broadway cast.

Click here for tickets.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma with a creative team that includes Tony and Emmy winner Dale Badway, Shira Milikowsky, and Vanjah Boikai. The Resounding team includes Wargo, Blair Russell, Jen Ash, and Holly Buczek.

The drive-in opened October 1, 2020, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live musical numbers from Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt. The series continued with Purple Rain and Selena; The Blues Brothers is scheduled to play May 27.

