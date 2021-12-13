Montego Glover, Sierra Boggess, Chester Gregory, More Are Part of ASTEP's New York City Christmas December 13

Lynne Shankel is the musical director for the Joe's Pub benefit concert.

Artists Striving to End Poverty presents its 12th annual New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit ASTEP December 13 at 7 PM at Joe's Pub.

Singing new and classic holiday songs—as well as tunes from the Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight album New York City Christmas—are Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony nominee Montego Glovery (Memphis), Chester Gregory (Motown), Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), David Josefsberg (Beetlejuice), Kenita Miller (Come From Away), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Becca Gottlieb (Nicholas Nickleby), and Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night).

The evening is conceived and produced by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Annie Live!, Allegiance), who is also the music director for the benefit. Shankel is featured on piano with Randy Landau on bass, Frank Pagano on drums, Jim Hershman and Peter Calo on guitar, Sarah HewiI Roth on cello, Max Mosten on violin, ScoI Kreitzer and Jeff Schiller on saxophone, and Colin Brigstocke on trumpet.

The mission of ASTEP, conceived by Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students, is to connect performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. A special auction will also be featured during the concert. Visit ASTEP.org for more information.

Click here for tickets.

(Updated December 13, 2021)