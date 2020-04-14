More Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Coming to YouTube

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   More Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Coming to YouTube
By Dan Meyer
Apr 14, 2020
 
The Shows Must Go On continues with the Royal Albert Hall performance of The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues to air full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free, with The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo, up next. The video will go live April 17 at 2 PM ET and will be available for 48 hours.

In 2011, to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary, Cameron Mackintosh produced a large-scale staging of the musical. The production from the famed London venue features a cast and orchestra of over 200.

The Shows Must Go On has already aired Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, and the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The streams will help support a variety of organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging viewers to donate to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

15 PHOTOS
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber John Swannell
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita.
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A scene from Cats on Broadway.
A scene from Cats on Broadway Martha Swope
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love.
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love Bob Marshak / Joan Marcus
Sunset_Boulevard_Broadway_1994_HR
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
Share
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.