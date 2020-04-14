More Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Coming to YouTube

The Shows Must Go On continues with the Royal Albert Hall performance of The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues to air full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free, with The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo, up next. The video will go live April 17 at 2 PM ET and will be available for 48 hours.

In 2011, to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary, Cameron Mackintosh produced a large-scale staging of the musical. The production from the famed London venue features a cast and orchestra of over 200.

The Shows Must Go On has already aired Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, and the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The streams will help support a variety of organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging viewers to donate to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

