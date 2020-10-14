Morgan Freeman, Phylicia Rashad, More Star in October 14 Virtual Reading of The Best Man

The Gore Vidal play kicks of the fall season of Spotlight on Plays.

Over a dozen Broadway stars virtually take the stage in Gore Vidal's The Best Man October 14 as Broadway's Best Show's Spotlight on Plays series returns for a fall season. The cast includes Tony winners Morgan Freeman, Phylicia Rashad, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Elizabeth Ashley, and Reed Birney.

The performance begins at 8 PM ET with tickets available through TodayTix.

Also starring are Tony nominees Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Lee Wilkof, and Vanessa Williams, along with Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Robert Sella, and Whitney Winfield. Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, and TJ Wagner round out the ensemble.

Michael Wilson directs the play, which follows a well-born, womanizing idealist and an ambitious member of the working class as they compete for the office of President of the United States. The satire debuted on Broadway in 1961 and was revived in 2000 (featuring Ashley, albeit in a different role from ths digital reading) and again in 2012.

READ: The Thanksgiving Play, Dear Elizabeth, More Works by Female Playwrights Set for Spotlight on Plays in Spring 2021

Spotlight on Plays continues October 20 with Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth, starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten.

