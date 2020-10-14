Morgan Freeman, Phylicia Rashad, More Star in October 14 Virtual Reading of The Best Man

By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2020
 
The Gore Vidal play kicks of the fall season of Spotlight on Plays.
Morgan Freeman and Phylicia Rashad
Over a dozen Broadway stars virtually take the stage in Gore Vidal's The Best Man October 14 as Broadway's Best Show's Spotlight on Plays series returns for a fall season. The cast includes Tony winners Morgan Freeman, Phylicia Rashad, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Elizabeth Ashley, and Reed Birney.

The performance begins at 8 PM ET with tickets available through TodayTix.

Also starring are Tony nominees Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Lee Wilkof, and Vanessa Williams, along with Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Robert Sella, and Whitney Winfield. Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, and TJ Wagner round out the ensemble.

Michael Wilson directs the play, which follows a well-born, womanizing idealist and an ambitious member of the working class as they compete for the office of President of the United States. The satire debuted on Broadway in 1961 and was revived in 2000 (featuring Ashley, albeit in a different role from ths digital reading) and again in 2012.

Spotlight on Plays continues October 20 with Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth, starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten.

Cybill Shepherd, Kristin Davis, John Stamos, Elizabeth Ashley in Gore Vidal's The Best Man

Cybill Shepherd, Kristin Davis, John Stamos, Elizabeth Ashley in Gore Vidal's The Best Man

Gore Vidal's The Best Man gave Cybill Shepherd and Kristin Davis their Broadway debut July 10 when they — along with John Stamos — joined the company of the star-packaged political drama at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Elizabeth Ashley joined July 24.

10 PHOTOS
John Stamos and Cast
John Stamos and Cast Joan Marcus
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Joan Marcus
Corey Brill, Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Ashley, Cybill Shepherd, Amy Tribbey and Donna Hanover
Corey Brill, Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Ashley, Cybill Shepherd, Amy Tribbey and Donna Hanover Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Ashley, Cybill Shepherd, Kristin Davis, and Donna Hanover in <i>The Best Man</i>
Elizabeth Ashley, Cybill Shepherd, Kristin Davis and Donna Hanover Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Ashley and Cybill Shepherd
Elizabeth Ashley and Cybill Shepherd Joan Marcus
Kristin Davis and John Stamos
Kristin Davis and John Stamos Joan Marcus
Cybill Shepherd, John Larroquette, Mark Blum and Angelica Page
Cybill Shepherd, John Larroquette, Mark Blum and Angelica Page Joan Marcus
John Stamos, Corey Brill and John Larroquette
John Stamos, Corey Brill and John Larroquette Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Ashley
Elizabeth Ashley Joan Marcus
Cybill Shepherd and John Larroquette
Cybill Shepherd and John Larroquette Joan Marcus
