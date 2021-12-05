Morning's at Seven Ends Off-Broadway Run December 5

Dan Wackerman directed a cast of theatre and screen veterans in the Paul Osborn play.

The Off-Broadway revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven, which officially opened November 15 following previews that began October 20, plays its final performance December 5 at 3 PM at Theatre at St. Clement’s. Upon closing, the production, which had been scheduled to run through January 5, 2022, will have played a total of 53 performances (including 29 previews).

The original opening, set for November 4, was delayed when two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey, who played the role of Arry, departed the company due to a torn tendon. Nancy Ringham temporarily filled in for Ivey until Alley Mills, best known for her roles on TV's The Wonder Years and The Bold and the Beautiful, took over the role full-time, reuniting her with Wonder Years husband Dan Lauria.

In addition to Mills and Lauria, the comedy classic also stars Oscar nominee and Obie winner Lindsay Crouse, Alma Cuervo, Patty McCormack, Tony Roberts, Tony winner John Rubinstein, Keri Safran, and Jonathan Spivey.

Directed by Obie winner Dan Wackerman, Morning's at Seven has scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. The associate director is Elizabeth Van Dyke. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The 1939 play was nearly forgotten by 1978, when director Vivian Matalon staged the work at the Academy Festival Theatre in Lake Forest, Illinois. New York producers saw the mounting and decided to move it to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, where it opened in 1980, running 564 performances and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Reproduction (Play or Musical).

Morning's at Seven was produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Jody H. Klein, and Jamie deRoy/Morris S. Levy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, and Ken Wirth.

(Updated December 5, 2021)