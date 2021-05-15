Motown the Musical's Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae, and More Reunite on Stars in the House May 15

By Andrew Gans
May 15, 2021
 
Charl Brown guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Charl Brown, Tony-nominated for playing Smokey Robinson in Motown the Musical, guest hosts the May 15 episode of Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

Brown welcomes several former Motown co-stars: Tony-nominated performer and Tony-winning producer Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony nominee Valisia LeKae, N'Kenge, and Ryan Shaw. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Charl Brown Tricia Baron

Motown The Musical, the Broadway show featuring music from the Motown catalogue, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre April 14, 2013, and played over 700 performances before closing January 18, 2015. The musical has a book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who produced with Kevin McCollum and Doug Morris and was also one of the characters in the musical, played by Dixon.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

