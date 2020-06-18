Moulin Rouge! and Danny Burstein Among 2020 Drama League Winners

The honors were announced online June 18, forgoing the traditional ceremony due to COVID-19.

Moulin Rouge! and its star Danny Burstein are among the winners for the 2020 Drama League awards. The musical adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film scored Outstanding Production of a Musical while Burstein took home the coveted Distinguished Performance Award for his portrayal of Harold Zidler.

The other winners for the condensed 2019–2020 season were Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance for Outstanding Production of a Play, A Soldier's Play for Outstanding Revival of a Play, and Little Shop of Horrors for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

As previously announced during the Drama League's Gratitude Awards, Marianne Elliott is this year's recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, James Lapine is the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, and Terrence McNally is the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award.

