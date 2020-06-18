Moulin Rouge! and Danny Burstein Among 2020 Drama League Winners

By Dan Meyer
Jun 18, 2020
The honors were announced online June 18, forgoing the traditional ceremony due to COVID-19.
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy

Moulin Rouge! and its star Danny Burstein are among the winners for the 2020 Drama League awards. The musical adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film scored Outstanding Production of a Musical while Burstein took home the coveted Distinguished Performance Award for his portrayal of Harold Zidler.

The other winners for the condensed 2019–2020 season were Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance for Outstanding Production of a Play, A Soldier's Play for Outstanding Revival of a Play, and Little Shop of Horrors for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

The awards were announced online June 18, forgoing the traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down Broadway through at least September 6.

READ: A Strange Loop, The Inheritance, Moulin Rouge! Win Big at 2020 Drama Desk Awards

As previously announced during the Drama League's Gratitude Awards, Marianne Elliott is this year's recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, James Lapine is the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, and Terrence McNally is the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award.

A Look at the 2020 Drama League Winning Productions

A Look at the 2020 Drama League Winning Productions

Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Karen Olivo and Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Sahr Ngaujah, Aaron Tveit, and Ricky Rojas Matthew Murphy
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder Matthew Murphy
