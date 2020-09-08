Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street Choreographer Sonya Tayeh Shares Her Road to Broadway

From fighting to protect her vision to the team of assistants and associates who help her bring that vision to life, the in-demand choreographer shares stories from her TV and stage career in Measured in Love.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series will feature a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

In Episode 2, Sonya Tayeh—the two-time Emmy-nominated choreographer of So You Think You Can Dance? on Fox and Broadway's Moulin Rouge! and upcoming Sing Street—shares her road to Broadway from growing up in Detroit, a city that had a profound impact on her as a person and as an artist. From the all-hand-on-deck creative team collaboration on Moulin Rouge! to finding and protecting her creative identity, watch Tayeh's remarkable journey in the episode above.