Moulin Rouge!, Dear Evan Hansen, More to Be Featured at Broadway's Back Concert for NYC Public School Teachers and Students

The daytime concert will be held at Manhattan's Marseille restaurant and streamed live to students across all five boroughs.

Education non-profit Inside Broadway is giving back to NYC-area public high school students and teachers with a live concert featuring performers from Moulin Rouge!, Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago. The 70-minute concert will be held at Marseille restaurant May 26 at 11:30 AM for an audience of 25 vaccinated educators. A live stream of the event will be available to view for students and teachers across all five boroughs for 30 days. The event will be hosted by N'Kenge (Broadway's upcoming Caroline, or Change) and will feature performances from Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Moulin Rouge!), Holly Ann Butler (Diana), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Nteliseng Nkhela (The Lion King), Haley Swindal (Chicago), and Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera). The concert, titled Broadway's Back, follows two challenging school years touched by a pandemic and distanced learning. Inside Broadway hopes this "virtual field trip" will provide entertainment for students and teachers both in schools and remotely. Inside Broadway was created by Michael Presser in 1982 in collaboration with The Shubert Organization. The non-profit today reaches more than 70,000 students in more than 100 public schools in New York City each year. Programs include an annual musical production that tours schools, plus many educational programs that offer students a chance to interact with industry professionals.