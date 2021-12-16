Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill Cancel December 16 Performance Due to COVID-19

By Dan Meyer
Dec 16, 2021
The news is the latest in a string of coronavirus-related show cancellations.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

Two more musicals remained dark this evening due to positive COVID-19 cases in the company of a Broadway production. Both Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre canceled their December 16 7 PM performance shortly before the curtain was set to rise.

A representative for Moulin Rouge! said the cancellation followed “a late-in-the-day” result. The Tony-winning musical will announce plans for the December 17 performance later. Reports of the closure were initially filed by patrons on social media, who posted they were seated in the theatre during the pre-show, with performers on stage, before an announcement sent them home.

These decisions—as has been the case across Broadway—are subject to change as the situation develops. Ticket buyers will be contacted for exchanges and refunds. For more information about future performances, visit MoulinRougeMusical.com.

The closure at Jagged Little Pill was confirmed by a spokesperson, who added the show would return December 17 for the scheduled 8 PM performance. Reports similarly surfaced first on social media. For more information about future performances, visit JaggedLittlePill.com. (A previous version of this story cited Deadline for the news).

A number of shows on Broadway announced closures earlier today, with Mrs. Doubtfire going on a hiatus through December 21. MJ and Tina—The Tina Turner Musical are scheduled to return tomorrow.

