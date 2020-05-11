Moulin Rouge! Leads 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honorees

The OCC celebrated up to five honorees in each of its 26 categories this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

With 11 awards, Broadway's Moulin Rouge! leads the pack of 2020 honorees from the 70th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards. The honorees were unveiled via video on May 11, with Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart making the announcements.

Watch the full announcement above. As previously announced, in lieu of selecting traditional nominees with one winner from each category, the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards celebrate up to five honorees in each of its 26 categories. The adjustment is to make room for a greater celebration in light of the public health crisis.

Other shows to receive numerous awards include Jagged Little Pill with eight, and both the Off-Broadway musical The Secret Life of Bees and The Sound Inside with seven each. The latter was the most recognized play of the season, closely followed by The Inheritance and The Height of the Storm, which garnered five each.

The annual John Gassner Award for an American play goes to four recipients this year: Catya McMullen for Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Alexis Scheer for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, and Eboni Booth for Paris.

With an eligibility cutoff of March 6, nearly 150 Off-Broadway productions have been considered for the honors, in addition to a number of eligible Broadway productions. Only new elements were considered for the following Broadway productions (which were eligible in previous seasons): Girl From the North Country, Sea Wall/A Life, and Slave Play.

See the full list of 2020 honorees below:

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Height of the Storm by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Linda Vista by Tracy Letts

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Jagged Little Pill with music and lyrics by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard and a book by Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge! with a book by John Logan, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture written by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical with a book by Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee

Greater Clements by Samuel D. Hunter

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Make Believe by Bess Wohl

Seared by Theresa Rebeck

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Darling Grenadine with a book, music, and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik

Octet with a book, music, and lyrics by Dave Malloy

The Secret Life of Bees with a book by Lynn Nottage, music by Duncan Sheik, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd

Soft Power, with a book and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, and music and additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

A Strange Loop with a book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Betrayal by Harold Pinter

Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Little Shop of Horrors, with a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, with music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, and a book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris, music adapted by Michael Rafter

West Side Story, with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, based on a conception by Jerome Robbins

JOHN GASSNER AWARD

Georgia Mertching Is Dead by Catya McMullen

Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer

Paris by Eboni Booth

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

David Henry Hwang, Soft Power

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees

Mark Saltzman, Romeo and Bernadette

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Sheik, The Secret Life of Bees

Ross Golan, The Wrong Man

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Dave Malloy, Octet

Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft Power

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

John Ortiz, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Michael Mayer, Little Shop of Horrors

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Ivo van Hove, West Side Story

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Jagged Little Pill

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Lacamoire, The Wrong Man

Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The Secret Life of Bees

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Will Hochman, The Sound Inside

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Eileen Atkins, The Height of the Storm

Judith Ivey, Greater Clements

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Portia, Stew

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Samuel H. Levine, The Inheritance

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Montego Glover, All the Natalie Portmans

Marsha Mason, Little Gem

Krysta Rodriguez, Seared

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Jennifer Van Dyck, The Confession of Lily Dare

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

David Cale, We’re Only Alive For a Short Amount of Time

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Aedin Moloney, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Adam Kantor, Darling Grenadine

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

Francis Jue, Soft Power

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Judy McLane, Romeo & Bernadette

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Tim Mackabee, Seared

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Vanessa Leuck, Emojiland

Jeff Mahshie, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Rachel Townsend & Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Hugh Vanstone, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Luke Halls, West Side Story

Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland

Aaron Rhyne, The Sound Inside

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

The Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad. The organization comprises writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway.

The announcement of the 2020 OCC nominations was initially scheduled for April 20, with winners to be celebrated at a gala awards dinner May 21.

The nominating committee for the 2019–2020 season is made up of David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts, and Janice Simpson.