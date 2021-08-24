Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

"It’s time to not only wish for ‘truth, beauty, freedom, and love’ in this world, but time to work towards it."

Chloe Beck has been hired as the director of equity, diversity, and inclusion at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, working with the Broadway production in addition to the U.S. tour and international stagings.

Beck started in the role July 12, coming from New York University where she worked in student affairs, including training and development, anti-bias response, and mental health and wellness.

“After living through the pandemic and noting the effects of COVID-19 and police brutality on BIPOC, queer, trans, and non-binary bodies, I knew that I could not stop fighting for equity and inclusion after protests slowed down,” said Beck. “It’s time for me to bring my love of the arts, fresh perspectives, and passion for cultivating belonging into the EDI space. It’s time to not only wish for ‘truth, beauty, freedom, and love’ in this world, but time to work towards it.”

The news comes on the heels of updated industry-wide standards as part of Black Theatre United’s “New Deal for Broadway,” in which myriad industry professionals promised diversity training, union audits, and end to all-white creative teams, and more moving forward. Earlier this month, Wicked hired Christina Alexander in the newly formed position of director of social responsibility.

Moulin Rouge! will resume performances September 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the Tony contender for over 17 months. Natalie Mendoza will play Satine, replacing Karen Olivo, who left the production in recognition of the systemic inequalities throughout the industry.

