Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
By Dan Meyer
Aug 24, 2021
Buy Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
 
"It’s time to not only wish for ‘truth, beauty, freedom, and love’ in this world, but time to work towards it."
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sahr Ngaujah, Aaron Tveit, and Ricky Rojas Matthew Murphy

Chloe Beck has been hired as the director of equity, diversity, and inclusion at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, working with the Broadway production in addition to the U.S. tour and international stagings.

Beck started in the role July 12, coming from New York University where she worked in student affairs, including training and development, anti-bias response, and mental health and wellness.

Chloe Beck
Chloe Beck Courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown

“After living through the pandemic and noting the effects of COVID-19 and police brutality on BIPOC, queer, trans, and non-binary bodies, I knew that I could not stop fighting for equity and inclusion after protests slowed down,” said Beck. “It’s time for me to bring my love of the arts, fresh perspectives, and passion for cultivating belonging into the EDI space. It’s time to not only wish for ‘truth, beauty, freedom, and love’ in this world, but time to work towards it.”

The news comes on the heels of updated industry-wide standards as part of Black Theatre United’s “New Deal for Broadway,” in which myriad industry professionals promised diversity training, union audits, and end to all-white creative teams, and more moving forward. Earlier this month, Wicked hired Christina Alexander in the newly formed position of director of social responsibility.

Moulin Rouge! will resume performances September 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the Tony contender for over 17 months. Natalie Mendoza will play Satine, replacing Karen Olivo, who left the production in recognition of the systemic inequalities throughout the industry.

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

47 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Moulin Rouge! Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine, and John Logan meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_10_30_19_0576_NEW.jpg
Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.