Moulin Rouge! Musical Sets New Schedule for West End Premiere

The production has delayed its 2021 bow at London’s Piccadilly Theatre due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep theatres in London and beyond shuttered—despite the U.K. government beginning to ease restrictions on indoor live performances—the West End premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical! has delayed its 2021 bow.

Performances will now begin in fall 2021 at the Piccadilly Theatre, as opposed to the previously scheduled March. Exact dates and additional details will be announced later.

The musical is the latest London-bound title to push back its opening, following such shows as Frozen (which was to open November 11 this year and will now do so April 14, 2021) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new Cinderella musical (now slated for March).

Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers and featuring a book by John Logan, uses a decades-spanning catalog of pop hits to bring a theatrical twist to Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. The show opened on Broadway in July 2019, and was technically the first Broadway show to shut down due to the pandemic; the production had canceled its March 12 matinee out of safety concerns shortly before performances across the boards were canceled beginning that evening.

