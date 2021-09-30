Moulin Rouge! Plans to Open in Germany in 2022

The Tony-winning musical will play the Musical Dome Cologne, marking the first non-English production.

The Tony-winning musical Moulin Rouge! will open at the Musical Dome in Cologne, Germany, with plans to begin performances in fall 2022. Mehr-BB Entertainment Group has secured the exclusive performing rights in all German-speaking regions, and the production in Cologne will be the first non-English incarnation of the show.

The German production will be the fifth to open after the Broadway staging reopened September 24, with engagements in London, England and Melbourne, Australia scheduled to begin November. A U.S. Tour will kick off in Chicago, Illinois, in February 2022. A Tokyo engagement is currently scheduled for 2023.

