Moulin Rouge! Reopens on Broadway September 24

The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's film returns to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and love return to Broadway September 24 as the musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge! reopens at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's film was dark for over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, the cast features Natalie Mendoza as Satine, current Tony nominees Aaron Tveit as Christian, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Tolouse-Lautrec, and Robyn Hurder as Nini, as well as Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Tam Mutu as the Duke of Monroth, and Ashley Loren as the Satine Alternate.

Completing the company are a mix of new and original cast members: Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, and Travis Ward-Osborne.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway July 25, 2019, after premiering in Boston in 2018. The musical would go on to earn 14 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director for Alex Timbers, Best Book of a Musical for John Logan, Best Choreography for Sonya Tayeh, and Best Orchestrations for Justin Levine, who incorporated the pop hits featured in the original movie as well as chart-toppers released in the years since the film's debut into the score.

WATCH: Behind the Ferocious Choreography of Moulin Rouge! The Musical’s ‘El Tango de Roxanne’

Moulin Rouge! features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

READ: Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion