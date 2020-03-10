Moulin Rouge! Stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein Set for 92Y Conversation

The performers will talk about the smash musical currently on Broadway.

Moulin Rouge! stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein, will sit down for a panel discussion at 92Y April 27 at 8 PM. The trio will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the musical, currently running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Together, they’ll discuss how Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film got adapted for the stage, how they manage to balance an intense love story with the 70-plus songs, the show’s elaborate set design and choreography, and more.

WATCH: Watch the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Do a Can-Can Medley

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! features a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red). Joining Olivo, Tveit, and Burstein on stage are Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Fela!) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

For more information and tickets, visit 92Y.com.