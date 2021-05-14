Moulin Rouge! The Musical Confirms Fall 2021 Dates for West End Premiere

The show will open at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will make its West End premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre in London when it begins previews November 12 ahead of an opening night December 8. The production was originally slated to premiere in March 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Priority booking will begin May 17—the same day as the Broadway production’s September reopening —with tickets available to the general public May 24 .

“At its heart, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is about a group of artists fighting to keep their stage show alive,” said producer and CEO of Global Creatures, Carmen Pavlovic. “That element of the story has felt very real for us as a company, as we’ve contended with the COVID shutdown and delay to our UK premiere. But now we are so excited and so honored to finally confirm that our show will form part of a revitalized West End. We cannot wait for the red windmill to start turning in London!”

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Through the pandemic, the production process has progressed wherever possible, including holding auditions. “The last 12 months have proven uniquely challenging in engaging with performers as we look to cast the U.K. production,” said Timbers. “Nevertheless we have all been astounded by the perseverance and sheer talent of those we have seen, and I am excited to see the cast coming together.”

Casting details will be announced at a later date.

The design team for for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown, and make-up designer Sarah Cimino. Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

The West End staging is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The executive producer is Patrick Murphy with general management by Playful Productions.

Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie, the Broadway production opened July 25, 2019. It scored 14 2020 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director for Alex Timbers, and Best Book of a Musical for John Logan.

During the shutdown, details were revealed for a production of the new musical in Tokyo, Japan, while the previously announced U.S. national tour was pushed back. An Australian debut was scheduled for 2021 but dates were never set.

