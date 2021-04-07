Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Play Tokyo in 2023

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Play Tokyo in 2023
By Andrew Gans
Apr 07, 2021
 
The Japanese-language production will reunite the Broadway creative team.
Cast of <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the Tony-nominated stage adaptation of the 2001 film, will open at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre in summer 2023.

The Japanese-language production will reunite the Broadway creative team, including director Alex Timbers, book writer John Logan, music supervisor and orchestrator Justin Levine, and choreographer Sonya Tayeh; all four are currently Tony-nominated for their work on the Broadway staging.

Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway in July 2019, with productions set to open in Melbourne and London later this year as well as a North American tour in 2022. The Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

READ: National Tour of Moulin Rouge! Musical Sets New Launch Date

Global Creatures produces in partnership with Toho Co for the Japan bow.

The country is among the few to have already welcomed back large-scale theatrical productions in the wake of the pandemic, with engagements of Waitress, The Prom, The Phantom of the Opera, and more opening in recent months.

READ: How 1 Man Directs Japan’s New Phantom of the Opera Via Zoom From New York

“As the world makes its first tentative steps towards a return to live entertainment, we are delighted to partner with Toho Co. to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical to one of the most significant musical theatre territories in the world,” said Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures. “The immersive nature of Moulin Rouge! The Musical certainly offers the escapist theatre experience many of us are craving right now, and we feel confident the universal themes of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love will be embraced by Japanese audiences.”

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

47 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Moulin Rouge! Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine, and John Logan meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_10_30_19_0576_NEW.jpg
Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.