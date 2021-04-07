Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Play Tokyo in 2023

The Japanese-language production will reunite the Broadway creative team.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the Tony-nominated stage adaptation of the 2001 film, will open at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre in summer 2023.

The Japanese-language production will reunite the Broadway creative team, including director Alex Timbers, book writer John Logan, music supervisor and orchestrator Justin Levine, and choreographer Sonya Tayeh; all four are currently Tony-nominated for their work on the Broadway staging.

Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway in July 2019, with productions set to open in Melbourne and London later this year as well as a North American tour in 2022. The Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

Global Creatures produces in partnership with Toho Co for the Japan bow.

The country is among the few to have already welcomed back large-scale theatrical productions in the wake of the pandemic, with engagements of Waitress, The Prom, The Phantom of the Opera, and more opening in recent months.

“As the world makes its first tentative steps towards a return to live entertainment, we are delighted to partner with Toho Co. to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical to one of the most significant musical theatre territories in the world,” said Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures. “The immersive nature of Moulin Rouge! The Musical certainly offers the escapist theatre experience many of us are craving right now, and we feel confident the universal themes of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love will be embraced by Japanese audiences.”

