Moulin Rouge! The Musical Will Return to Broadway in September

Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder are all set to return.

The Tony-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical will reopen on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24. All of the show’s principal cast will return, with the exception of Karen Olivo, who announced her departure in April .

A special fan-only pre-sale begins May 17 at 10 AM ET and will go through May 19 at 9:59 AM ET. For access to this pre-sale, sign up for the show’s newsletter at MoulinRougeMusical.com by May 17 at 9:59 AM ET. Single tickets go on sale to the general public May 19 at 10 AM.

Moulin Rouge! stars Aaron Tveit as poet Christian, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren will continue as the Satine Alternate.

Additional casting, including the role of Satine, will be confirmed at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will celebrate New York’s frontline workers at a special dress rehearsal September 23, making this group the first audience to experience the show following the Broadway shutdown.

Producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke jointly said, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a story about artists fighting to keep their theatre open on their own terms. This has served as our rallying cry as we’ve navigated the complexities of the Broadway shutdown and planning for our re-imagined future. Zidler greets the audience at the top of the show with 'You are welcome here,' and we look forward to extending this salutation with renewed meaning to our audiences, creative team, cast, musicians, and crew as the red windmill starts to turn again at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is a tremendous privilege to reunite our much-loved company on a shared journey towards the reopening of Broadway and beyond.”

Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie, the Broadway production opened July 25, 2019. It scored 14 2020 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director for Alex Timbers, Best Book of a Musical for John Logan, and several nods for its performers: Tveit, Olivo, Burstein, Ngaujah, and Hurder.

The show features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

During the shutdown, details were revealed for a production of the new musical in Tokyo, Japan. The previously announced West End staging and U.S. national tour were pushed back. An Australian debut was scheduled for 2021 but dates were never set.

