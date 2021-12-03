Moulin Rouge!, Tina, Mrs. Doubtfire, More Will Perform at Hudson Yards

The free concerts are part of the Shows Go On series at the NYC hotspot.

This holiday season, audiences can check out free Broadway performances just a few blocks away from the theatre district. The Shows Go On at Hudson Yards continues December 6 and 13 at 5 PM with the casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more.

Broadway alum Beth Nicely hosts the concerts from The Stage on Level 4 at The Shops at Hudson Yards. The full December 6 lineup features Dear Evan Hansen (reopening December 11), Come From Away, the Off-Broadway musical Trevor, and Tina. The casts of Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, and Girl From the North Country close out the series December 13.

The live series celebrates the return of Broadway and the resiliency of theatre and the arts in NYC. Performances began November 8 with Chicago and Waitress and continued every Monday with shows like Jagged Little Pill, Aladdin, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Diana.

Hudson Yards is also perfect for for pre- and post-theatre dining.

