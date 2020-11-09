Moulin Rouge! Tony Nominee Robyn Hurder Stops by Stars in the House, Guest Hosted by Brenda Braxton, November 9

By Andrew Gans
Nov 09, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, November 9.

Braxton welcomes 2020 Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her work as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Tune in above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Making Moulin Rouge!’s Nini: What It Takes for Robyn Hurder to Nail the Stunts, Flips, and Tricks 8 Times a Week

Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

