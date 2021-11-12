Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed Movie Adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! Opens in Theatres November 12

The films stars Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick...BOOM! has arrived in theatres, playing cinemas starting November 12 ahead of a November 19 streaming premier on Netflix. Based on the late Rent composer’s semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, tick, tick…BOOM! follows the young composer during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars as Larson, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Joshua Henry as a new character named Roger. Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

In his directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

The film premiered November 10 at 2021 AFI Fest. A number of songs from the movie soundtrack were released in the lead-up to its release, including “Louder Than Words,” and “30/90.” Check out the opening number from tick, tick...BOOM! below.

