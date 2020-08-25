Movie Adaptation of The Color Purple Musical Taps Blitz Bazawule to Direct

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Movie Adaptation of The Color Purple Musical Taps Blitz Bazawule to Direct
By Ryan McPhee
Aug 25, 2020
 
The filmmaker joins the project hot on the heels of Beyoncé’s Black Is King.
Cynthia Erivo and the cast of <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo and the cast of The Color Purple Matthew Murphy

The Color Purple is one step closer to singing out on screen. Blitz Bazawule, following his success with Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King, has signed on to direct the film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

As previously reported, the Warner Bros. project features the musical’s original producing team: Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders; joining the trio is Steven Spielberg (who helmed the 1985 movie based on Alice Walker’s novel). According to Deadline, Marcus Gardley will pen the screenplay, working off of Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray’s score.

In addition to Black Is King on Disney+ (which he co-directed with Beyoncé and Emmanuel Adjei), Ghanaian native Bazawule’s credits include the 2018 drama The Burial of Kojo, as well as the studio albums Stereotype, Native Sun, Afropolitan Dreams, and Diasporadical.

No word yet on casting or a production timeline.

After premiering in 2005 and running for a little over two years, the musical made waves on Broadway once again with a popular 2015 staging. Both LaChanze and Cynthia Erivo earned Tony Awards for their performances as Celie (in the original and revival, respectively).

They're Here! See Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks Take Their First Broadway Bow in Color Purple

They're Here! See Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks Take Their First Broadway Bow in Color Purple

The Broadway revival of The Color Purple, starring Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo, began previews Nov. 10 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, marking the Broadway debuts of both ladies. We have pics of their epic first bow!

29 PHOTOS
Company members
Company members Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Company members
Company members Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Curtain call
Curtain call Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Curtain call
Curtain call Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Company members
Company members Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kyle Scatliffe
Kyle Scatliffe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kyle Scatliffe
Kyle Scatliffe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joaquina Kalukango
Joaquina Kalukango Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isaiah Johnson
Isaiah Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isaiah Johnson
Isaiah Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.