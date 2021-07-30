Movie Adaptation of The Humans Will Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Movie Adaptation of The Humans Will Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
By Dan Meyer
Jul 30, 2021
 
The cast includes Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, and Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell.
The world premiere of The Humans, based on the Tony-winning play, will open at Toronto International Film Festival. Details on the screening will be revealed August 24.

As previously announced, the film stars Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony-winning role from the Broadway production. Stephen Karam adapts and directs his play for the screen.

Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

Also scheduled for TIFF, held September 9–18, is the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Alison Klayman's Jagged, and Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho.

