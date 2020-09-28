Mozart Takes Center Stage in The Metropolitan Opera's Next Streaming Lineup

This week's Nightly Met Streams roster includes two stagings of Le Nozze di Figaro, including a 1998 performance starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, and Bryn Terfel.

Week 29 of the Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series is dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The free presentations range from comedy to drama, from grand realistic sets to colorful, puppet-filled dreamscapes.

Among the roster are two separate presentations of Le Nozze di Figaro: Richard Eyre's 2014 production and an all-star 1998 performance featuring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, and Bryn Terfel. (Susanne Mentzer appears in both, as Marcellina and Cherubino, respectively.)

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

September 28: Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 18, 2014.

September 29: Così fan tutte

Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 26, 2014.

September 30: La Clemenza di Tito

Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Harry Bicket. Originally broadcast December 1, 2012.

October 1: Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 14, 2017.

October 2: Don Giovanni

Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast October 29, 2011.

October 3: Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 11, 1998.