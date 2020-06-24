How Aspiring-Broadway Dancers Should Use Their Social Media Accounts, and More From Lorin Latarro

Lorin Latarro joined us live to answer your questions June 24 on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio. Watch the hour-long chat above.
The Mrs. Doubtfire and Waitress choreographer took questions on what it's like working during the quarantine (at the 6:58 time stamp), why she became a choreographer (13:28), how dancers should be using their social media accounts (25:39), and more. Mrs. Doubtfire stars Rob McClure and J. Harrison Ghee also made special appearances (26:33).
The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays.
