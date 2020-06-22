Mrs. Doubtfire and Waitress Choreographer Lorin Latarro Wants to Answer Your Questions

Submit your question now, and you might get to ask it live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A.

Lorin Latarro will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, June 24 at 1 PM ET.

The celebrated choreographer will answer questions about her journey from being a dance captain and associate choreographer on American Idiot and Hands on a Hard Body before choreographing Broadway's Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Latarro, click here.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), and Kathleen Marshall (July 22).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.