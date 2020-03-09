Mrs. Doubtfire Begins on Broadway

Broadway News   Mrs. Doubtfire Begins on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Mar 09, 2020
Rob McClure returns to the title role from the world premiere in Seattle.
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, RobMcClure, JennGambatese, andAnalise Scarpaci(Lydia Hillard)
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, and Analise Scarpaci Matthew Murphy

Performances begin March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire. The new musical, based on the 1993 comedy, debuts on Broadway following an extended run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre that ended in January.

Rob McClure
Rob McClure Matthew Murphy

Leading the cast in the title role is Tony nominee Rob McClure, with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

READ: Rob McClure Honors the Mrs. Doubtfire You Know, While Creating a Hilarious New Nanny You Don’t

Rounding out the company are Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Mrs. Doubtfire features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

The Broadway premiere, which officially opens April 5, features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

