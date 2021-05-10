Mrs. Doubtfire Plans Post-COVID Broadway Return in October

By Dan Meyer
May 10, 2021
Rob McClure will return to the title role in the screen-to-stage musical, which played three previews prior to the pandemic shutdown.
"Hello (again), dearies!" The Mrs. Doubtfire musical, after playing three preview performances in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, will resume previews October 21 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The Broadway premiere will officially open December 5. Tony nominee Rob McClure will return to the title role, with additional casting to be confirmed later.

Tickets will go on sale May 10 at 10 AM ET.

The reopening date is the latest in a string of notices after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his expectation for productions to resume at full capacity in September. Select shows have since put tickets back on sale for performances beginning that month and in October.

CDC and state guidelines may change between now and then, but the production anticipates that audiences will be allowed to return with mask requirements and additional precautions in place.

Based on the 1993 classic, Mrs. Doubtfire features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

WATCH: The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Sings the Musical's 'As Long as There Is Love' From Their Homes

The show, which made its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019, features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

WATCH: Mrs. Doubtfire Director Jerry Zaks Reveals How to Make Songs Funny, and More

