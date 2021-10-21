Mrs. Doubtfire Resumes Broadway Performances October 21

Tony nominee Rob McClure returns as the single father disguised as the title British nanny.

A new singing nanny takes over Broadway October 21 as Mrs. Doubtfire returns to performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The musical had played only three preview performances prior to the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. Opening night is set for December 5.

Tony nominee Rob McClure returns to the title role—or rather, a single father disguised as the title role in order to spend more time with his children. Returning cast members include Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Also returning are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters, with Jodi Kimura joining the cast. Original ensemble member Doreen Montalvo passed away in October 2020 following a sudden illness.

The musical comedy, based on the 1993 movie, features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The trio previously collaborated on the 2015 Broadway musical Something Rotten!.

Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

The production played made its pre-Broadway premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019.

