Mrs. Doubtfire Sets U.K. Premiere for September 2022

The new musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, currently in previews at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre, will be crossing the pond for its U.K. premiere in 2022. The show will play a limited engagement at the Manchester Opera House September 2–October 1.
The musical, based on the 1993 movie about an out-of-work father who disguises himself as a British nanny to spend more time with his children, features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (the writing team behind Something Rotten!). Four-time tony winner Jerry Zaks directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro with music supervision by Ethan Popp.
Casting for the British bow will be announced later; on Broadway, the title role (or rather, the role of Daniel Hillard, who dons the disguise of the title role) is played by Tony nominee Rob McClure.
The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.
Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson, presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.